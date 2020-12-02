News Release 

Optimal horse racing speed pinpointed by mathematical analysis

PLOS

Research News

IMAGE

IMAGE: Thoroughbred horse racing view more 

Credit: Amandine Aftalion

Article Title: "Optimal speed in Thoroughbred horse racing"

Funding: QM funder: LabEx AMIES (ANR-10-LABX-0002-01) of Université Grenoble Alpes no grant number, program PEPS https://www.agence-maths-entreprises.fr/. The funders had no role in study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript.

Competing Interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.

Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0235024

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.