GSA publishes three new research articles on COVID-19 and aging

The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are continuing to publish scientific articles on COVID-19. The following were published between November 16 and December 2; all are free to access:
- Living Alone During COVID-19: Social Contact and Emotional Well-Being among Older Adults: Research: report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Karen L Fingerman, PhD, Yee To Ng, MA, Shiyang Zhang, BS, Katherine Britt, BSN, RN, Gianna Colera, BS, Kira S. Birditt, PhD, and Susan T. Charles, PhD
- Well-Being and Loneliness in Swiss Older Adults during the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Role of Social Relationships: Research article in The Gerontologist by Birthe Macdonald, PhD, and Gizem Hülür, PhD
- Beyond chronological age: Frailty and multimorbidity predict mortality in patients with coronavirus disease 2019: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Alessandra Marengoni, MD, PhD, Alberto Zucchelli, MD, Davide Liborio Vetrano, MD, PhD, Andrea Armellini, MD, Emanuele Botteri, MD, Franco Nicosia, MD, Giuseppe Romanelli, MD, Eva Andrea Beindorf, MD, Paola Giansiracusa, MD, Emirena Garrafa, MD, PhD, Luigi Ferrucci, MD, PhD, Laura Fratiglioni, MD, PhD, Roberto Bernabei, MD, and Graziano Onder, MD, PhD
