Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine collection highlights 15 years of scientific discovery

DARIEN, IL - Editors of the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine have identified some of the most significant articles in the publication's history, publishing new commentaries on them in a special 15th anniversary collection. The 15 commentaries from associate editors and members of the journal's editorial board describe the impact of the selected articles both at the time of their publication and today.

"The collection highlights some of the most influential publications in clinical sleep research over the past 15 years," JCSM Editor-in-Chief Dr. Nany Collop said. "These studies underscore the remarkable breadth of our field and display the intellectual curiosity and scientific rigor of talented sleep researchers."

First published by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine in 2005, JCSM has grown significantly from its first year, when 22 original articles were published. In 2020 the monthly journal published more than 200 scientific investigations and case reports. The 15th anniversary collection highlights peer-reviewed, original research papers on sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, narcolepsy, and restless legs syndrome. The selected papers also cover other wide-ranging topics including opioids, school start times, caffeine, melatonin, and the impact of binge-watching on sleep.

The most highly cited article is on sleep deprivation: "Behavioral and physiological consequences of sleep restriction," written by Banks and Dinges in 2007. In the commentary, AASM Past President Dr. Nathaniel Watson and sleep scientist Hans Van Dongen, who has a doctorate in chronobiology and sleep, write that this landmark review "crystallized the problem of short sleep from basic science to epidemiology."

Collop and the journal's founding editor, Dr. Stuart Quan, assessed the most-cited and viewed articles, which associate editors helped narrow to the final selection of 15 studies. An expert on each manuscript topic was invited to prepare a commentary on the paper, describing its impact and influence since its original publication.

The 15th anniversary collection -- comprising the 15 selected articles and the related commentaries along with an introduction from Drs. Collop and Quan -- is available on the JCSM website.

