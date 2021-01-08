Peter Raven addresses earth's dwindling resources, the value of science-informed outreach

The BioScience Talks podcast features discussions of topical issues related to the biological sciences.

In a career-spanning installment of the journal BioScience's In Their Own Words oral history series, Missouri Botanical Garden President Emeritus Peter Raven illuminates numerous topics, sharing insights related to the sustainability of human civilization, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the importance of science in addressing the world's greatest challenges. Raven, a recent coauthor of "A Call to Action: Marshaling Science for Society," highlights the importance of public outreach in overcoming deeply rooted societal problems. Among them, he argues that our present economic system "sees natural productivity like every other commodity," as something that grows in proportion with demand. "Guess what," says Raven, "it doesn't. It's got a real limit. The limit is known as the planet Earth." Raven goes on to argue that young scientists, after they have forged a solid framework of skills within their field, should turn their attention to public engagement, "to understand what's really going on in the world, to try to act on it, to try to act on it personally in terms of consumption and other parameters, and to act on it in terms of the people we elect and the international choices we make." Discussing his own contributions, Raven explains that he hopes his work in leading the Missouri Botanical Garden during a period of expansion will persist into the future: "I would like that global reach, that global service, and that understanding between people and between nations, with the realization that we're not all competing with one another, but we're all pursuing a common goal and ought to be nurturing and encouraging one another, to be remembered." Dr. Raven's autobiography, "Driven by Nature," will be jointly published by the University of Chicago Press and the Missouri Botanical Garden in March 2021.

To hear the whole discussion, visit this link for this latest episode of the BioScience Talks podcast.

