Protection against corona: 82 percent ventilate more frequently

For other measures, however, the behaviour of the generations differs: "Of those under 40 years of age, 18 percent say they have food delivered more frequently", says BfR-President Professor Dr. Dr. Andreas Hensel. "In the age group 60 years and older, on the other hand, only seven percent make use of such offers."

https:/ / www. bfr. bund. de/ cm/ 349/ 210105-bfr-corona-monitor-en. pdf

In addition to more frequent ventilation, the respondents try to protect themselves from an infection mainly by wearing masks, keeping distance to other people and washing their hands more frequently. The mandatory use of masks was approved by 93 percent of the respondents, the distance regulation by 96 percent. With the end of the Christmas holidays, the closure of day-care centres and schools is still considered appropriate by 67 percent - this is four percentage points less than in the week before Christmas.

The population is still aware that proximity to others plays a central role in the transmission of the coronavirus. Around three quarters of the respondents still consider the probability of contracting the virus via this pathway to be high. In comparison: Door handles are seen by 47 percent as a likely route of infection. Only 13 percent consider transmission through food to be probable.

The BfR continually adapts its FAQs on the topic of coronavirus to the current state of science:

https:/ / www. bfr. bund. de/ en/ can_the_new_type_of_coronavirus_be_transmitted_via_food_and_objects_-244090. html

