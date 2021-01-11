Special Issue: Tumor Microenvironment and Drug Delivery

Guest Editors: Huile Gao, West China School of Pharmacy, Sichuan University, Chengdu, China; Zhiqing Pang, Fudan University, Shanghai, China and Wei He, China Pharmaceutical University, Nanjing, China

The Journal of the Institute of Materia Medica, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association, Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (APSB) is a monthly journal, in English, which publishes significant original research articles, rapid communications and high quality reviews of recent advances in all areas of pharmaceutical sciences -- including pharmacology, pharmaceutics, medicinal chemistry, natural products, pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical analysis and pharmacokinetics.

Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B Volume 10, Issue 11 is a special issue on tumor microenvironment and drug delivery. Several drug delivery systems to treat cancer are available to the market with many other promising candidates currently under investigation. The complex tumor microenvironment greatly influences drug delivery efficiency of these systems to tumors, while the tumor microenvironment can be leveraged to design smart drug delivery systems for improving tumor drug delivery. Knowledge about tumor microenvironment and its impact to tumor drug delivery are critically important for improving the drug delivery efficiency to tumors.

The role of tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) in tumor progression and relevant advance in targeted therapy by authors Qiyao Yang, Ningning Guo, Yi Zhou, Jiejian Chen, Qichun Wei and Min Han. Tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) as a major part in the tumor environment (TME) are associated with the progression of tumor. In this review article, the authors summarize the roles TAMs play and some TAM targeting strategies. The article provides some perspectives about drug targets for TAMs and some potential combination therapies.

Dual-targeting nanovesicles enhance specificity to dynamic tumor cells in vitro and in vivo via manipulation of ?v?3-ligand binding by authors Yang Song, Xiangfu Guo, Jijun Fu, Bing He Xueqing Wang, Wenbing Dai, Hua Zhang and Qiang Zhang. The authors investigated a doxorubicin-loaded lipid vesicle targeted to dynamic tumor cells in flowing blood system. RGDm7 and DT4, helped lipid vesicle bind with ?v?3 on the surface of tumor cell in a "fast-binding/slow-unbinding" way. Meanwhile, DT4 led the lipid vesicle to dissolve near nucleus and promoted the cytotoxicity of doxorubicin.

Precise delivery of obeticholic acid via nanoapproach for triggering natural killer T cell-mediated liver cancer immunotherapy by authors Guofeng Ji, Lushun Ma, Haochen Yao, Sheng Ma, Xinghui Si, Yalin Wang, Xin Bao, Lili Ma, Fangfang Chen, Chong Ma, Leaf Huang, Xuedong Fang and Wantong Song. The authors discuss how nanoemulsion-loaded obeticholic acid (OCA-NE) accumulates in liver sinusoidal endothelial cells (LSECs) and triggers robust natural killer T (NKT) cell-mediated liver cancer therapy.

Editorial

Editorial of Special Issue on Tumor Microenvironment and Drug Delivery

Huile Gao, Zhiqing Pang, Wei He

Review articles

Manipulation of immune?vascular crosstalk: new strategies towards cancer treatment

Yang Zhao, Xiangrong Yu, Jia Li

The progress and perspective of nanoparticle-enabled tumor metastasis treatment

Wei Zhang, Fei Wang, Chuan Hu, Yang Zhou, Huile Gao, Jiang Hu

Nanomedicines modulating tumor immunosuppressive cells to enhance cancer immunotherapy

Yuefei Zhu, Xiangrong Yu, Soracha D. Thamphiwatana, Ying Zheng, Zhiqing Pang

Small interfering RNA for cancer treatment: overcoming hurdles in delivery

Nitin Bharat Charbe, Nikhil D. Amnerkar, B. Ramesh, Murtaza M. Tambuwala, Hamid A. Bakshi, Alaa A.A. Aljabali, Saurabh C. Khadse, Rajendran Satheeshkumar, Saurabh Satija, Meenu Metha, Dinesh Kumar Chellappan, Garima Shrivastava, Gaurav Gupta, Poonam Negi, Kamal Dua, Flavia C. Zacconi

Nanomedicine-based drug delivery towards tumor biological and immunological microenvironment

Jin Li, Diane J. Burgess

Novel agents targeting leukemia cells and immune microenvironment for prevention and treatment of relapse of acute myeloid leukemia after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Wei Shi, Weiwei Jin, Linghui Xia, Yu Hu

Natural products remodel cancer-associated fibroblasts in desmoplastic tumors

Rujing Chen, Leaf Huang, Kaili Hu

Original Articles

Tailored core?shell dual metal-organic frameworks as a versatile nanomotor for effective synergistic antitumor therapy

Biyuan Wu, Jintao Fu, Yixian Zhou, Sulan Luo, Yiting Zhao, Guilan Quan, Xin Pan, Chuanbin Wu

Molecular engineering of antibodies for site-specific conjugation to lipid polydopamine hybrid nanoparticles

Hobin Yang, Quoc-Viet Le, Gayong Shim, Yu-Kyoung Oh, Young Kee Shin

Injectable thermo-responsive nano-hydrogel loading triptolide for the anti-breast cancer enhancement via localized treatment based on "two strikes" effects

Yaoyao Luo, Jingjing Li, Yichen Hu, Fei Gao, George Pak-Heng Leung, Funeng Geng, Chaomei Fu, Jinming Zhang

Short Communication

Phospholipid membrane-decorated deep-penetrated nanocatalase relieve tumor hypoxia to enhance chemo-photodynamic therapy

Junjing Yin, Haiqiang Cao, Hong Wang, Kaoxiang Sun, Yaping Li, Zhiwen Zhang

