Berberine diminishes cancer cell PD-L1 expression and facilitates antitumor immunity via inhibiting the deubiquitination activity of CSN5 by authors Yang Liu, Xiaojia Liu, Na Zhang, Mingxiao Yin, Jingwen Dong, Qingxuan Zeng, Genxiang Mao, Danqing Song, Lu Liu and Hongbin Deng. Berberine diminishes the expression of programmed cell death ligand-1 and promotes antitumor immunity via inhibiting the deubiquitination activity of COP9 signalosome 5 (CSN5) in non-small cell lung cancer.

Inhibitory effects of baicalein against herpes simplex virus type 1 by authors Zhuo Luo, Xiu-Ping Kuang, Qing-Qing Zhou, Chang-Yu Yan, Wen Li, Hai-Biao Gong, Hiroshi Kurihara, Wei-Xi Li, Yi-Fang Li and Rong-Rong He. Baicalein exerts potent ability against HSV-1 infection and dual mechanisms were disclosed. The authors research indicates that baicalein is highly effective in combating HSV-1 infection. Dual mechanisms were involved in its antivirus effect, namely the inactivation of free viral particles to neutralize the infectivity and the suppression of NF-kB activation, which is distinct from that of acyclovir. Hence, this work offers experimental basis for baicalein as a potential drug in treating HSV-1 infection and related diseases.

Discovery of highly selective and orally available benzimidazole-based phosphodiesterase 10 inhibitors with improved solubility and pharmacokinetic properties for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension by authors Yuncong Yang, Sirui Zhang, Qian Zhou, Chen Zhang, Yuqi Gao, Hao Wang, Zhe Li, Deyan Wu, Yinuo Wu, Yi-You Huang, Lei Guo and Hai-Bin Luo. A potent and highly selective PDE10A inhibitor, 14·3HCl (IC50 = 2.8 nmol/L and >3500-fold selectivity) with a remarkable bioavailability of 50% was obtained to verify the feasibility for the anti-PAH treatment. The crystal structure of PDE10A-14 complex illustrated the binding pattern, providing a guideline for rational design of highly selective PDE10A inhibitors.

Targeting human MutT homolog 1 (MTH1) for cancer eradication: current progress and perspectives

Yizhen Yin, Fener Chen

Small molecules targeting the innate immune cGAS?STING?TBK1 signaling pathway

Chunyong Ding, Zilan Song, Ancheng Shen, Tingting Chen, Ao Zhang

Targeting castration-resistant prostate cancer with a novel RORg antagonist elaiophylin

Jianwei Zheng, Junfeng Wang, Qian Wang, Hongye Zou, Hong Wang, Zhenhua Zhang, Jianghe Chen, Qianqian Wang, Panxia Wang, Yueshan Zhao, Jing Lu, Xiaolei Zhang, Songtao Xiang, Haibin Wang, Jinping Lei, Hong-Wu Chen, Peiqing Liu, Yonghong Liu, Fanghai Han, Junjian Wang

GSH-responsive SN38 dimer-loaded shape-transformable nanoparticles with iRGD for enhancing chemo-photodynamic therapy

Congcong Lin, Fan Tong, Rui Liu, Rou Xie, Ting Lei, Yuxiu Chen, Zhihang Yang, Huile Gao, Xiangrong Yu

CORM-2-entrapped ultradeformable liposomes ameliorate acute skin inflammation in an ear edema model via effective CO delivery

Gwan-Yeong Lee, Alam Zeb, Eun-Hye Kim, Beomseon Suh, Young-Jun Shin, Donghyun Kim, Kyoung-Won Kim, Yeong-Hwan Choe, Ho-Ik Choi, Cheol-Ho Lee, Omer Salman Qureshi, In-Bo Han, Sun-Young Chang, Ok-Nam Bae, Jin-Ki Kim

Selectively enhancing radiosensitivity of cancer cells via in situ enzyme-instructed peptide self-assembly

Yang Gao, Jie Gao, Ganen Mu, Yumin Zhang, Fan Huang, Wenxue Zhang, Chunhua Ren, Cuihong Yang, Jianfeng Liu

Bone-seeking nanoplatform co-delivering cisplatin and zoledronate for synergistic therapy of breast cancer bone metastasis and bone resorption

Yanjuan Huang, Zhanghong Xiao, Zilin Guan, Zishan Zeng, Yifeng Shen, Xiaoyu Xu, Chunshun Zhao

A homogenous nanoporous pulmonary drug delivery system based on metal-organic frameworks with fine aerosolization performance and good compatibility

Yixian Zhou, Boyi Niu, Biyuan Wu, Sulan Luo, Jintao Fu, Yiting Zhao, Guilan Quan, Xin Pan, Chuanbin Wu

IiWRKY34 positively regulates yield, lignan biosynthesis and stress tolerance in Isatis indigotica

Ying Xiao, Jingxian Feng, Qing Li, Yangyun Zhou, Qitao Bu, Junhui Zhou, Hexin Tan, Yingbo Yang, Lei Zhang, Wansheng Chen

