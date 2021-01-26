Announcing a new publication for BIO Integration journal. In this opinion article the authors Tianhong Yao, Huirong Lin, Jingsong Mao, Shuaidong Huo and Gang Liu from Xiamen University, Xiamen, China discuss CT imaging features of patients infected with 2019 novel coronavirus.

Novel coronavirus pneumonia is an acute, infectious pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus infection. Computed tomographic (CT) imaging is one of the main methods to screen and diagnose patients with this disease. In this article the authors discuss the importance and clinical value of chest CT examination in the diagnosis of COVID-19, and the pulmonary CT findings of COVID-19 patients in different stages are briefly summarized, providing a reference document for the CT diagnosis of COVID-19 patients.

Article reference: Tianhong Yao, Huirong Lin, Jingsong Mao, Shuaidong Huo and Gang Liu, CT Imaging Features of Patients Infected with 2019 Novel Coronavirus, BIO Integration, 2021, https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ bioi-2020-0038

Keywords: Chest CT images, COVID-19, diagnosis stages, novel coronavirus pneumonia