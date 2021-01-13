CVIA publishes selected abstracts from the 31st GW-ICC Conference

Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications, publishes selected abstracts from the 31st Great Wall International Cardiology (GW-ICC) Conference, October 19 - 25, 2020 Beijing, January 13, 2021: Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA), in its role as the official journal of the Great Wall International Cardiology Conference (GW-ICC), has published selected abstracts from the 31st GW-ICC. Abstracts are now online at https:/ / www. ingentaconnect. com/ content/ cscript/ cvia/ 2020/ 00000005/ a00101s1/ art00001

Co-Editors-in-Chief of CVIA Dr. C. Richard Conti, past president of the American College of Cardiology, and Dr Jianzeng Dong, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China commented that CVIA is delighted to be publishing the abstracts to support GW-ICC in its aims of leading the development of cardiovascular medicine in China, by introducing and promoting new concepts and technologies and strengthening and promoting cooperation amongst Chinese and international cardiology experts. Topics covered by the abstracts include basic and translational medicine, clinical research on cardiovascular diseases, cardiovascular-disciplinary research and cardiovascular prevention & rehabilitation.

Citation: Great Wall International Congress of Cardiology 2020 / Asian Heart Society Congress 2020 Abstracts, Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications, Volume 5, Supplement 1, pp. C1-C179(179) DOI: https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2019. 0598

