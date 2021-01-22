ECMO/CRRT in the treatment of critically ill SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients

In a new publication from Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications; DOI https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2019. 1267 , Hai Zou and Shengqing Li from the Institute of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Huashan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China consider ECMO/CRRT combined support in the treatment of critically ill SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients.

The authors of this article explored the experience with, and complications of, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) combined with continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) for treatment of critically ill patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pneumonia.

The survival rate of patients with cardiopulmonary failure treated with ECMO/CRRT in whom conventional treatment failed in this group was 100%, which indicates that combined treatment with ECMO and CRRT is an important treatment technique.

Citation information: ECMO/CRRT Combined Support in the Treatment of Critically Ill SARS-CoV-2 Pneumonia Patients, Hai Zou and Shengqing Li, Cardiovasc. Innov. App., 2021, https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2019. 1267

Keywords: Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; continuous renal replacement therapy; critically ill SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients

