Announcing a new publication for BIO Integration journal. In this opinion article the authors Daiyun Xu, Yonghui Lü, Yongxiao Li, Shengbin Li, Zhe Wang and Junqing Wang from Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China discuss ferroptosis resistance in cancer.

Ferroptosis is a lethal consequence of accumulated lipid peroxidation catalyzed by ferrous iron and oxygen. This unique cell death process appears to involve many diseases, such as neurodegeneration, ischemia/ reperfusion injury, kidney disease, and a druggable target in therapy-resistant cancers. Ferroptosis may provide hope for the treatment of as yet incurable diseases. However, ferroptosis susceptibility is linked to various regulation pathways.

In this article the authors integrate the current understanding of signaling mechanisms for ferroptotic defences with a view to development of novel cancer therapeutic strategies.

Article reference: Daiyun Xu, Yonghui Lü, Yongxiao Li, Shengbin Li, Zhe Wang and Junqing Wang, Ferroptosis Resistance in Cancer: An Emerging Crisis of New Hope, BIO Integration, 2021, https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ bioi-2020-0039

