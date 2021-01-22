In a new publication from Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications; DOI https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2019. 1263 , Yao Dong, Jun-E Liu and Ling Song from the Capital Medical University, Beijing, China consider risk factors for intraoperative pressure injury in aortic surgery.

Intraoperative pressure injuries are some of the most significant health problems in clinical practice. Patients undergoing aortic surgery are at high risk of developing an intraoperative pressure injury, with an incidence much higher than that associated with other types of cardiac surgery.

In this article the authors identify risk factors associated with an increased risk of intraoperative pressure injury in patients undergoing aortic surgery concluding that nurses should thoroughly assess the risk of intraoperative pressure injury and implement appropriate preventative interventions, particularly in high-risk patients undergoing aortic surgery.

Citation information: Risk Factors for Intraoperative Pressure Injury in Aortic Surgery: A Nested Case-Control Study, Yao Dong, Jun-E Liu and Ling Song, Cardiovasc. Innov. App., 2021, https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2019. 1263

Keywords: Aortic surgery; pressure injury; risk assessment; theater nursing

