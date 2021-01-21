Association of obstructive sleep apnea with risk of male infertility

What The Study Did:
A large health insurance database in Taiwan was used to investigate whether obstructive sleep apnea is a risk factor in male infertility and if treatment for sleep apnea is associated with risk.
Authors:
Ping-Ying Chang, M.D., Ph.D., and Wu-Chien Chien, Ph.D., of the National Defense Medical Center in Taipei, Taiwan, are the corresponding authors.
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.31846)
Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
About JAMA Network Open:
JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.