Association of psychiatric disorders with mortality among patients with COVID-19

In this observational study of about 7,300 adults with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in a New York health system, a schizophrenia spectrum diagnosis was associated with an increased risk of death after adjusting for demographic and medical risk factors. Mood and anxiety disorders weren't associated with increased risk of mortality.

Donald C. Goff, M.D., of New York University Langone Medical Center in New York, is the corresponding author.

