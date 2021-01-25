Association of smoking with COVID-19 outcomes

What The Study Did: The results of this study suggest that cumulative exposure to cigarette smoke is an independent risk factor for hospital admission and death from COVID-19.

Authors: Katherine E. Lowe, M.Sc., of the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.8360)

