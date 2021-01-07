Adapting to COVID-19 with outdoor intraocular pressure monitoring

What The Study Did: To adapt to broader public health initiatives around COVID-19, researchers developed a drive-through intraocular pressure (IOP) screening clinic to minimize COVID-19 exposure for patients and clinicians by measuring eye pressure in the unconventional setting of a clinic parking lot.

Authors: Miel Sundararajan, M.D., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

