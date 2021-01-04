Changes in abortion in Texas following executive order ban during pandemic

What The Study Did: Changes were assessed in abortions performed and at what gestational age following a Texas order postponing nonmedically necessary surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic compared with abortions performed during the same months in 2019.

Authors: Kari White, Ph.D., M.P.H., of the University of Texas at Austin, is the corresponding author.

