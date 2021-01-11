Clinical trial of antibiotic strategies for uncomplicated acute appendicitis

What The Study Did:

This randomized clinical trial compares the effects of two antibiotic strategies (oral moxifloxacin versus intravenous ertapenem followed by oral levofloxacin) on hospital discharge without surgery and recurrent appendicitis over one year among adults presenting to the emergency department with uncomplicated acute appendicitis.

Authors:

Paulina Salminen, M.D., Ph.D., of Turku University Hospital in Turku, Finland, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study:

Media advisory:

