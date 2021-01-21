News Release 

Hand sanitizer-induced ocular injury

JAMA Ophthalmology

Research News

What The Study Did: The cases of two children with eye injuries after unintentional contact between alcohol-based hand rubs and the eye are described in this observation.

Authors: Sonam Yangzes, M.S., of the Grewal Eye Institute in Chandigarh, India, is the corresponding author.

 To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.6351)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.6351?guestAccessKey=b98bd0ad-033b-4fe0-983c-53ae57a3c071&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=012121

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.