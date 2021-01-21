Hand sanitizer-induced ocular injury

What The Study Did: The cases of two children with eye injuries after unintentional contact between alcohol-based hand rubs and the eye are described in this observation.

Authors: Sonam Yangzes, M.S., of the Grewal Eye Institute in Chandigarh, India, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.6351)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full article is linked to this news release.