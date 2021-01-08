News Release 

Measuring racial inequities in COVID-19 testing

JAMA Network Open

Research News

What The Study Did:
This study adapted a well-established tool for measuring inequity from economics--the Lorenz curve--to measure racial inequities in COVID-19 testing.

Author: 
Aaloke Mody, M.D., of the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, is the corresponding author.

