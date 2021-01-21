Pediatric eye injuries, hand sanitizers during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: An increase in pediatric cases of alcohol-based hand sanitizer eye exposure was assessed in this study, which also described the severity of ocular lesions and their management.

Authors: Gilles C. Martin, M.D., M.Sc., of theRothschild Foundation Hospital in Paris, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.6346)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full article is linked to this news release.