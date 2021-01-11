Pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19

What The Study Did:
Researchers examined pediatric COVID-19 hospitalization trends in 22 states for both severity among this population and spread of the virus.
Authors:
Pinar Karaca-Mandic, Ph.D., of the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management in Minneapolis, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study:
Visit our For The Media website at this link
https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.5535)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
###Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article
This link will be live at the embargo time
https:/