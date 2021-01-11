News Release 

Pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19

JAMA Pediatrics

Research News

What The Study Did:
Researchers examined pediatric COVID-19 hospitalization trends in 22 states for both severity among this population and spread of the virus.

Authors: 
Pinar Karaca-Mandic, Ph.D., of the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management in Minneapolis, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study:
Visit our For The Media website at this link
https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.5535)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article 
This link will be live at the embargo time
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.5535?guestAccessKey=1762b684-6426-4734-a8a8-f583eb762f5b&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=011121

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.