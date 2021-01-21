News Release 

Presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in cornea of patients with COVID-19

JAMA Ophthalmology

Research News

What The Study Did: Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in human corneas was examined in this study.

Authors: Maria Casagrande, M.D., of the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf in Hamburg, Germany, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.6339)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

