Prevalence, risk factors associated with self-reported psychological distress among children, adolescents during COVID-19 pandemic in China

What The Study Did: Survey data from school-age children and adolescents in Guangdong province, China, were used to assess self-reported psychological distress associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors: Chichen Zhang, M.D., and Ruibin Zhang, Ph.D., of Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, and Xuefeng Yi, M.D., of the Health Publicity and Education Center of Guangdong Province, all in China, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.35487)

