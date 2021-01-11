News Release 

Race in clinician documentation

JAMA Internal Medicine

Research News

What The Study Did:
Medical records for patients admitted to an urban academic medical center were analyzed for race and ethnicity for evidence of racial bias in clinician documentation.

Authors:
Jessica R. Balderston, M.D., of Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.5792)

The article includes conflicts of interest disclosures.

