Suicide among individuals with autism spectrum disorder

What The Study Did:

National register data from Denmark were used to examine if people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) have higher rates of suicide attempts and suicide compared to those without ASD and to identify potential risk factors.

Author:

Kairi Kõlves, Ph.D., of Griffith University in Brisbane, Australia, is the corresponding author.

The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

