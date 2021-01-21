Suicide deaths during COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory in Massachusetts

What The Study Did: Researchers assembled suicide death data for people 10 and older from January 2015 through May 2020 in this observational study and they report stable rates of suicide deaths during the COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory in Massachusetts, a finding that paralleles others following ecological disasters.

Authors: Jeremy Samuel Faust, M.D., M.S., of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

