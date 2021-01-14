News Release 

Socioeconomic disparities in patient use of telehealth during COVID-19 surge

JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery

Which demographic and socioeconomic factors were associated with patient participation in telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic surge was examined in this observational study.

Ilaaf Darrat, M.D., M.B.A., of the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.5161)

