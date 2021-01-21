Suicide-related internet searches during early stages of COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: This study monitored suicide-related internet search rates during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and researchers report searches for suicide decreased during that time. Although this study cannot independently confirm that changes in search rates were caused by changes in population-level suicide rates, it showed that COVID-19 may have been inversely associated with population suicide trends between March and July 2020.

Authors: John W. Ayers, Ph.D., M.A., of theUniversity of California San Diego, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.34261)

