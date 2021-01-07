News Release 

Speech recognition changes after cochlear implant

JAMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery

Research News

What The Study Did: Researchers compared changes in preoperative aided speech recognition with postoperative speech recognition among individuals who received cochlear implants.

Authors: Theodore R. McRackan, M.D., M.S.C.R., of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.5094)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

