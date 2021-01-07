Speech recognition changes after cochlear implant

What The Study Did: Researchers compared changes in preoperative aided speech recognition with postoperative speech recognition among individuals who received cochlear implants.

Authors: Theodore R. McRackan, M.D., M.S.C.R., of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.5094)

