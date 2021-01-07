Virtual care at cancer center during COVID-19

What The Study Did: The outcomes of a cancer center-wide virtual care program launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic were examined in this study.

Authors: Alejandro Berlin, M.D., M.Sc., of the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.6982)

