NUST MISIS scientists develop fastest-ever quantum random number generator

National University of Science and Technology MISIS

Research News

IMAGE: Alex Fedorov, head of the Russian Quantum Center research group and expert at the NUST MISIS Quantum Communications Theory Lab. view more 

Credit: Sergey Gnuskov/NUST MISIS

An international research team has developed a fast and affordable quantum random number generator. The device created by scientists from NUST MISIS, Russian Quantum Center, University of Oxford, Goldsmiths, University of London and Freie Universität Berlin produces randomness at a rate of 8.05 gigabits per second, which makes it the fastest random number generator of its kind. The study published in Physical Review X is a promising starting point for the development of commercial random number generators for cryptography and complex systems modeling.

