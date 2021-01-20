News Release 

Antibiotics combinations used regularly worldwide--but 80% of these not recommended by WHO

Fixed dose combinations of antibiotics are consumed in huge quantities globally, but 80 percent of combinations are not on the WHO Essential Medicines List, and 92 percent are not FDA-approved, - with inappropriate combinations risking inefficacy, toxicity, and selection for antimicrobial resistance

Article Title: High global consumption of potentially inappropriate fixed dose combination antibiotics: Analysis of data from 75 countries

Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0241899

