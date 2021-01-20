News Release 

Female Bengalese finches have lifelong preference for their father's song to other birds'

IMAGE: Fig 3. Results of the preference test (vocal behavior). (a, d) Population mean of the frequency proportion plotted against age of testing (the number of individuals of each sex at each... view more 

Credit: Fujii et al, PLOS ONE 2021 (CC-BY 4.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Daddies' girls? Female Bengalese finches prefer their father's song to that of other birds throughout their lives - while sons lose this preference as they grow up.

Article Title: Sex differences in the development and expression of a preference for familiar vocal signals in songbirds

Funding: This work was supported by MEXT/JSPS KAKENHI Grant, Numbers 17H06380 to KO & 17J07023 to TGF. The funders had no role in study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript. (https://www.jsps.go.jp/index.html)

Competing Interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.

Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0243811

