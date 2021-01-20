News Release 

Over 34,000 street cattle roam the Indian city of Raipur (1 for every 54 human residents)

PLOS

Research News

There may be over 34,000 street cattle in the Indian city of Raipur (one for every 54 human residents), with implications for road accidents and human-cattle conflict.

###

Article Title: A population estimation study reveals a staggeringly high number of cattle on the streets of urban Raipur in India

Funding: The author(s) did not receive any specific funding for this work. However, this work is a part of the Doctor of Philosophy thesis of one of the authors, BKS, who is getting a Junior Research Fellowship under the scheme CSIR-UGC NET for JRF [Sr. No. 2121530765. Ref. No: 20/12/2015(ii)EU -V; dated 18/05/2016].

Competing Interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.

Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0234594

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.