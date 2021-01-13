GSA publishes seven new research articles on COVID-19 and aging

The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are continuing to publish scientific articles on COVID-19. The following were published between December 5 and January 6; all are free to access:

Reactive, Agentic, Apathetic, or Challenged? Aging, Emotion, and Coping During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Research article in The Gerontologist by Nathaniel A Young, MA, Christian E. Waugh, PhD, Alyssa R. Minton, MA, Susan T. Charles, PhD, Claudia M. Haase, PhD, and Joseph A. Mikels, PhD

#MoreThanAVisitor: Families as "Essential" Care Partners during COVID-19: Forum article in The Gerontologist by Candace L. Kemp, PhD

The COVID-19 Pandemic and Psychosocial Outcomes across Age through the Stress and Coping Framework: Research article in The Gerontologist by Jillian Minahan, MA, Francesca Falzarano, PhD, Neshat Yazdani, MA, and Karen L. Siedlecki, PhD

Age Differences in COVID-19 Related Stress and Social Ties during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Implications for Well-being: Research article in The Gerontologist by Kira S. Birditt, PhD, Angela Turkelson, MS, Karen L. Fingerman, PhD, Courtney A. Polenick, PhD, and Akari Oya, BA

Transforming Aging Services: Area Agencies on Aging and the COVID-19 Response: Forum article in The Gerontologist by Haley B. Gallo, BS, and Kathleen H. Wilber, PhD

Obtaining Information from Different Sources Matters During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Research article in The Gerontologist by Li Chu, PhD, Helene H. Fung, PhD, Dwight C. K. Tse, PhD, Vivian H. L. Tsang, MPhil, Hanyu Zhang, BS, and Chunyan Mai, MA

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lived experience of diverse older adults living alone with cognitive impairment: Research article in The Gerontologist by Elena Portacolone, MPH, MBA, PhD, Anna Chodos, MD, MPH, Jodi Halpern, MD, PhD, Kenneth E. Covinsky, MD, MPH, Sahru Keiser, MPH, Jennifer Fung, BS, Elizabeth Rivera, MS, Thi Tran, BA, Camilla Bykhovsky, BS, and Julene K. Johnson, PhD

###

The Gerontological Society of America (GSA) is the nation's oldest and largest interdisciplinary organization devoted to research, education, and practice in the field of aging. The principal mission of the Society -- and its 5,500+ members -- is to advance the study of aging and disseminate information among scientists, decision makers, and the general public. GSA's structure also includes a policy institute, the National Academy on an Aging Society.