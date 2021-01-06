News Release 

How effective are educational support programs for children with cancer?

Wiley

Research News

As children undergo treatment for cancer, they may miss school and risk falling behind in their education. An analysis published in Pyscho-Oncology has examined the educational support programs provided to children with cancer.

The analysis looked at several different peer programs, teacher programs, and school re-entry programs. School re-entry programs appeared to provide a promising structure for future educational support programs.

The authors of the analysis recommend strategies for developing and evaluating educational support that adheres to the Psychosocial Standards of Care in pediatric oncology developed in 2015.

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.