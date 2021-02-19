New review compiles immunogenicity data on leading SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates

In a new Review, P.J. Klasse and colleagues present an extensive overview of the immunogenicity profiles of several leading SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates, including several developed under the auspices of the U.S. Government's "Operation Warp Speed" program, as well as leading candidates from China and Russia. Since the paper was submitted, two of these vaccines - from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna - have been authorized for use by the FDA. The authors review data from evaluations in non-human primates as well as human clinical trials, summarizing what is known about antibody and T cell immunogenicity for roughly a dozen leading candidates. Noting the variability in the methods used to assess each vaccine, which makes direct comparisons challenging, Klasse et al. nonetheless attempt to qualitatively compare and contrast the vaccines' performance. Notably, the authors also provide some updated information in the supplemental material for the paper.

