New guidance addresses structural racism in racial and ethnic disparities research

DALLAS, February 11, 2021 -- Structural racism is a public health crisis in the U.S. and worldwide. The scientific publishing community can improve our understanding and address the significant health impacts of structural racism in racial and ethnic disparities research, according to a new statement, "The Groundwater of Racial and Ethnic Disparities Research: A Statement from Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes," published today in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, an American Heart Association journal, from the journal's editors.

It is critical to acknowledge the societal structures - the groundwater, as it is called in "The Groundwater Approach: Building a Practical Understanding of Structural Racism" from The Racial Equity Institute - that have led to disproportionate rates of disease among people from various racial and ethnic groups. Previous research attributes many disparities to issues related to individual factors or local systems not the underlying societal factors, or groundwater.

"Scientific journals are part of the groundwater of the research and health care community. Structural racism underlies the widespread disparities in health and health outcomes that are ubiquitous in the published literature and, thus, must be at the forefront of disparities research," said Khadijah K. Breathett, M.D., M.S., FAHA, lead author of the statement, an associate editor of Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes an assistant professor of cardiology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, a cardiologist at the University of Arizona Sarver Heart Center and a heart failure specialist with the Advanced Heart Failure, Mechanical Circulatory Support and Cardiac Transplantation Team at Banner - University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona. "Through this statement, we recognize the imperative to address intentionally the entrenched systematic challenges such as structural racism and share our evolving view of best practices for publishing disparities research."

In the statement, the editors of Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes challenge the scientific research community to take a broader perspective and to methodically examine structural factors including racism when studying racial and ethnic disparities in health. This includes efforts to flag the historical foundation of race - it is a social not a biological construct that was designed to separate one population from another - and to avoid perpetuating racism. Race has served to grant additional privileges to certain populations at the exclusion of others worldwide, and race is rooted in the development of U.S. health structures and health care delivery systems.

To this end, the Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes editorial team developed detailed, specific instructions for authors to encourage consistent framing, terminology and methods aligned with established best practices for scientific research on racial and ethnic disparities in health. A key first principle urges that measuring race and ethnicity be done correctly - enabling people to self-report race and ethnicity. Race categorization after data collection also matters, therefore, describing subjects as white versus non-white inherently reinforces the belief that white race is the standard by which other populations should be measured. In addition, they strongly recommend the inclusion of researchers of diverse backgrounds as a principle to ensure broad perspectives.

The five best practices recommended include:

Develop questions and methodological strategies informed by conceptual frameworks. Explicitly describe rationale and classification for inclusion of racial and ethnic patient populations in the methods section. Form diverse and inclusive study teams and cite their scholarship.

Contextualize discussion of results within conceptual frameworks and models.