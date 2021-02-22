Tinnitus: A tingling mystery to be decrypted

According to a research conducted by JCDR, at least 9 out of 10 adults suffer from low health literacy in India. Health literacy is a vital aspect of any nation's growth - be it developed, underdeveloped or a developing nation. A team of researchers lead by Ruban Nersisson, at the School of Electrical Engineering, Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, India, have written a review on Tinnitus, a disorder of the ear characterized by a ringing sound in one or both of the ears. "We intend to spread awareness of a common hearing disorder which ironically is not commonly known to people.", says Nersisson.

'Tinnitus', is a hearing disorder that has been affecting around 7-8% of the human population since a long time. It tends to make the individual irritable, distressed and in many cases depressed. In the worst cases it may even lead to suicide. The symptoms, effects and probable causes are highlighted in this review, which is published in The Open Neuroimaging Journal and is free to read. Though a permanent cure for tinnitus is yet to be found, there exist several treatment methods through which its effects can be suppressed and minimized. The paper elucidates these methods and sheds light upon a few relevant engineering breakthroughs.

With over 45 references reviewed, this article will be informative to medical and academic professionals who aim to familiarize themselves with the prior research done in this area, to laymen who wish to get introduced to the concept of tinnitus. Engineering professionals may also acquaint themselves with the techniques used to suppress tinnitus. "We are hopeful of motivating engineers to use their technical expertise for devising new technology for more effective suppression of this disorder.," adds Nersisson. The authors encourage readers to empathize with tinnitus patients, and, hopefully, lend a helping hand in any way possible.

The article covers the pathophysiology of tinnitus, its impacts on health, engineering breakthroughs in tinnitus therapy and a concluding discussion.