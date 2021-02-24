1st dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage among skilled nursing facility residents, staff

What The Article Says: This JAMA Insights review from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Response team members presents data on the number of long-term care facilities and the numbers of residents and staff of those facilities who received first-dose vaccination through mid-January under the agency's public-private partnership with CVS, Walgreens and Managed Health Care Associates.

Authors: Radhika Gharpure, D.V.M., M.P.H., of the COVID-19 Response at the CDC, is the corresponding author.

doi:10.1001/jama.2021.2352

