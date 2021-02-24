News Release 

1st dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage among skilled nursing facility residents, staff

JAMA

Research News

What The Article Says: This JAMA Insights review from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Response team members presents data on the number of long-term care facilities and the numbers of residents and staff of those facilities who received first-dose vaccination through mid-January under the agency's public-private partnership with CVS, Walgreens and Managed Health Care Associates.

Authors: Radhika Gharpure, D.V.M., M.P.H., of the COVID-19 Response at the CDC, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jama.2021.2352)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/10.1001/jama.2021.2352?guestAccessKey=29772319-4ff2-4253-bc75-af40e5a39a1c&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=022421

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.