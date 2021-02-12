Assessing brain capillaries in COVID-19

What The Study Did: This case series analyzes brains from autopsies of patients who died of COVID-19 as confirmed by nucleic acid test and with severe pulmonary pathology.

Authors: David W. Nauen, M.D., Ph.D., of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2020.0225)

