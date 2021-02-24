News Release 

Association of SARS-CoV-2 seropositive antibody test with risk of future infection

JAMA Internal Medicine

What The Study Did: Researchers use a large set of clinical laboratory data linked to other clinical information such as claims to investigate the relationship between SARS-CoV-2 antibody status and subsequent nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) results in an effort to understand how serostatus may predict risk of reinfection.

Authors: Lynne T. Penberthy, M.D., M.P.H., of the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health in Rockville, Maryland, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.0366)

