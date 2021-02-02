Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections among people entering China

What The Study Did:

Researchers assessed the proportion of international entrants to China with asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection. Since April, people entering China via air, sea or land have been mandatorily tested for SARS-CoV-2 infection by PCR test at border checkpoints. Those who have tested positive have been hospitalized in isolation and those who have tested negative have been quarantined for 14 days at centralized facilities and then retested on day 13.

Authors:

Zunyou Wu, M.D., Ph.D., of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study:

Visit our For The Media website at this link

https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.23942)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.