Childhood ADHD, risk of developing psychotic disorder

What The Study Did: This study combined the results of 12 studies with 1.8 million participants to examine the association between attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in childhood and adolescence and the subsequent risk of developing a psychotic disorder.

Authors: Mikaïl Nourredine, M.D., M.Sc., of the Hospices Civils de Lyon in Lyon, France, is the corresponding author.

(10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.4799)

