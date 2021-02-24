Costs associated with delirium in older adults after elective surgery

What The Study Did:

Medicare claims and clinical data were used to estimate health care costs associated with delirium in older adults one year after major elective surgery.

Authors:

Tammy T. Hshieh, M.D., M.P.H., of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2020.7260)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.