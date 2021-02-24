News Release 

Costs associated with delirium in older adults after elective surgery

JAMA Surgery

Research News

What The Study Did:
Medicare claims and clinical data were used to estimate health care costs associated with delirium in older adults one year after major elective surgery.

Authors:
Tammy T. Hshieh, M.D., M.P.H., of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study:
Visit our For The Media website at this link
https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2020.7260)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: 
The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article 
This link will be live at the embargo time
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamasurgery/fullarticle/10.1001/jamasurg.2020.7260?guestAccessKey=b701f7c4-a311-43c6-b89b-734071e13fb9&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=022421

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.