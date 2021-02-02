News Release 

Changes in economic prosperity, cardiovascular mortality

JAMA

Research News

What The Study Did:
County-level mortality and economic data were used to investigate the association between changes in economic prosperity and rates of cardiovascular mortality among middle-age U.S. adults from 2010 to 2017.

Authors:
Sameed Ahmed M. Khatana, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study:
Visit our For The Media website at this link
https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.26141)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory:
The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article 
This link will be live at the embargo time
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/10.1001/jama.2020.26141?guestAccessKey=2fa90e9e-5030-49fb-88ca-cf5165d02660&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=020221

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.