Characteristics, outcomes of US children, adolescents with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children compared with severe COVID-19

National COVID-19 registry data are used in this study to describe the epidemiology, clinical characteristics, complications, and hospital and postdischarge outcomes of pediatric patients with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and to compare each in patients with severe COVID-19.

Adrienne G. Randolph, M.D., of Boston Children's Hospital, is the corresponding author.

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

