Concussions, repetitive head impacts among college football players

What The Study Did: This report summarizes frequency and patterns of concussions and repetitive head impacts over the course of several seasons among college football players who wore sensors in their helmets.

Authors: Michael McCrea, Ph.D., of the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2020.5193)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full article and editorial are linked to this news release.