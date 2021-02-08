Examining association between percentage of women in medical specialties, salaries

What The Study Did: Salary information from faculty at U.S. medical schools was used to examine the association between the percentage of female clinicians in a medical specialty and the average and median salaries for that specialty.

Authors: Terrill Bravender, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.5683)

